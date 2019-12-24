If you want to see Saudi Arabia’s external reach, take a drive down M A Jinnah road, which cuts through the commercial heart of Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city.

Whenever sectarian tensions are high between Shia and Sunni Muslims, profane graffiti appears on the walls of the schools and shopping malls located along the busy thoroughfare.

Insults sprayed against the Sauds, the rulers of the kingdom, on one day will be whitewashed and painted upon with condemnation of Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei the next.

Saudi Arabia’s defenders on Karachi streets come from the religious schools, which Riyadh has funded over the years.

But the extent of its influence over Pakistan’s foreign policy came under the spotlight this month and raised questions about how the oil-rich Arab state can twist the arms of friendly nations.

Islamabad faced the embarrassment of canceling participation in a meeting of Muslim leaders in Malaysia. The December 18-21 Kuala Lumpur summit was seen as a challenge to Jeddah-based Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who along with his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamad enthusiastically promoted the event, backed out at the last minute shortly after he met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman (MBS).

“Your foreign policy can not be independent when your reliance on financial assistance from one place is so much,” said Dr Shaista Tabassum, a Karachi-based international relations expert.

“Pakistan’s economy is in a serious crisis right now. There’s little it could have done in the situation.”

Khan’s government received a $6bn bailout from Riyadh months after it came to power last year.

For Islamabad, the consequence of upsetting the Saudis could have been severe.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a key backer of the Kuala Lumpur initiative, says Riyadh threatened to deport millions of Pakistani workers to deter Khan.

This wouldn’t be the first time Saudi rulers have used their petro-dollars to force other countries to toe its line in international affairs.

Tabassum says with MBS at the helm, Saudi Arabia is aggressively trying to position itself as the leader of the Sunni Muslim world.

Difficult choices