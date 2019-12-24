WORLD
2 MIN READ
Checkpoint attack kills at least 7 Afghan soldiers – defence ministry
Afghanistan's defence ministry says an “enemy" attack in Balkh province district of Dawlatabad left at least seven soldiers dead and six other security force members wounded. A local official gave a higher death toll.
Checkpoint attack kills at least 7 Afghan soldiers – defence ministry
In this October 1, 2015 file photo, Afghanistan's security forces take their position during a clash by Taliban fighters in the highway between Balkh province to Kunduz city, north of Kabul, Afghanistan. / AP
By Ayşe Nur Dok
December 24, 2019

An early morning attack on an army checkpoint in northern Afghanistan on Tuesday killed at least seven Afghan soldiers, the defence ministry said.

The ministry said in a statement that the “enemy" attack in Balkh province's district of Dawlatabad also wounded six other members of the security forces – three soldiers and three intelligence agents.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the wording of the statement indicated that the authorities blame the Taliban, who are active in the district. An investigation was under way, the statement added.

Mohammad Yousuf, the district governor of Dawlatabad, said dozens of Taliban insurgents targeted a checkpoint manned jointly by Afghan soldiers and intelligence agents, killing 15.

RECOMMENDED

The Taliban now control or hold sway over practically half of Afghanistan but continue to stage near-daily attacks targeting Afghan and US forces, as well as government officials. 

The attacks come even as the Taliban hold peace talks with a US envoy tasked with negotiating an end to the 18-year conflict, America's longest war. 

Scores of Afghan civilians are also killed in the crossfire or by roadside bombs planted by militants.

On Monday, an American soldier was killed in combat in northern Kunduz province. The Taliban claimed they were behind a fatal roadside bombing that targeted American and Afghan forces.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks