An early morning attack on an army checkpoint in northern Afghanistan on Tuesday killed at least seven Afghan soldiers, the defence ministry said.

The ministry said in a statement that the “enemy" attack in Balkh province's district of Dawlatabad also wounded six other members of the security forces – three soldiers and three intelligence agents.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the wording of the statement indicated that the authorities blame the Taliban, who are active in the district. An investigation was under way, the statement added.

Mohammad Yousuf, the district governor of Dawlatabad, said dozens of Taliban insurgents targeted a checkpoint manned jointly by Afghan soldiers and intelligence agents, killing 15.