US officials have repeatedly accused China of engaging in ‘debt-trap diplomacy’, swamping poor countries with so much debt that they cannot repay their loans and surrender control of strategic assets to Beijing. These criticisms have been made publicly by some of the most senior figures in the Trump administration, including Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Alice Wells, the senior official responsible for South Asia at the US State Department, chimed in during a recent event at the Wilson Center on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Wells claimed, in response to an audience question, that the US was concerned about Chinese projects “that don’t have an economic basis and that lead to countries ceding sovereignty”.

But there are almost no such projects. ‘Debt-trap diplomacy’ is little more than a fantasy. Since the term was first coined in 2017, various studies have shown that China is not trying to seize strategic infrastructure by crippling poor countries with unsustainable loans. While Chinese lending has certainly contributed to debt overload in some economies, it is not the driving force behind their problems.

The example most commonly cited, including by Wells, is that of Sri Lanka’s Hambantota port, which was leased to a Chinese state-owned company. But Chinese lending only accounted for around 10 percent of the country’s external debt in 2017, and a host of domestic economic problems, including protectionism and weak exports, did more than China to bring about Sri Lanka’s malaise.

Even if Hambantota did count as an example of debt-trap diplomacy, it appears to be a one-off. Of more than 3,000 Chinese-backed projects tracked by various researchers, Hambantota is the lone case of asset seizure. Donghyun Park, an economist at the Asian Development Bank, told me in a recent interview that it was “the only example” of China seizing strategic assets in this way.

Other data shows that asset seizures are the exception, not the rule. The Rhodium Group catalogued 40 Chinese loan renegotiations. In most instances, China extended loan terms or wrote off the debt. The researchers determined that asset seizures were “very rare”. Other than Hambantota, the only example they could find was an apparent land seizure in Tajikistan (referenced by Wells). But the details of that case are murky.

As the authors of the Rhodium study write, China’s leverage in debt renegotiations is often exaggerated, and many of the examples in their study involved an outcome in favour of the borrower, not the supposedly predatory Chinese lender. Indeed, the Center for Global Development tracked Chinese lending from 2000 to 2017 and found more than 80 instances of debt relief.

Looking at specific regions, it is far from clear that China is intentionally driving poor countries into debt. In Africa, China is now the largest foreign creditor in a number of countries assessed by the IMF to be at risk of debt distress. But, as Deborah Brautigam of Johns Hopkins University writes, China holds half or more of the foreign debt in only three of the 17 countries identified by the fund.

Likewise in Latin America, data compiled by Boston University shows that Chinese lending has not driven countries, except possibly Venezuela, over the debt sustainability threshold. And, in the Pacific, a new study by the Lowy Institute determined that China “has not been the primary driver behind rising debt risks”. According to the authors: “The evidence to date suggests China has not been engaged in deliberate ‘debt trap’ diplomacy in the Pacific.”

In South Asia, Pakistan is currently undergoing a balance of payments crisis. But, while Chinese lending and imports under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) have clearly exacerbated Pakistan’s problems, Beijing is not primarily to blame. Pakistan’s over-reliance on imported energy, its low tax revenues and general economic mismanagement have done more than China to send it over the cliff-edge.