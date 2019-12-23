Thousands of protesters marched in parts of southern India on Monday to condemn a new Citizenship law that has sparked deadly protests in which at least 25 people were killed and over 7,000 arrested.

Also on Monday, India's ruling party launched a video with animated Muslim characters on social media as part of a publicity blitz to try to bust "myths" around the law.

Protesters in southern Hyderabad and Bengaluru cities carried Indian flags, posters, placards, and raised slogans as they demanded the right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party [BJP] government repeal the law seen as anti-Muslim and unconstitutional.

In southern Chennai city, president of regional Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party, M K Stalin staged a massive rally to protest the act.

The Citizenship Amendment Act [or CAA] aims to fast-track citizenship for persecuted Hindus, Parsis, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Christians who arrived in India before December 31, 2014, from Muslim-majority Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan.

The passing of the bill on December 11 triggered widespread demonstrations across India. Critics say the law discriminates against Muslims and undermines India's secular constitution. They question why the law does not include Muslims fleeing Sri Lanka and Myanmar, which are majority Buddhists.

The law has stoked concerns that Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government wants to marginalise India's Muslim minority.

India is not a signatory to the 1951 Refugee Convention, which spells out refugee rights and state responsibilities to protect them.

Nor does it have a domestic law to protect the more than 200,000 refugees it hosts, including Tibetans, Sri Lankans, Afghans, Bangladeshis, and Rohingyas from Myanmar.

Busting 'myths' with cartoon Muslims

Meanwhile, BJP launched a video on Monday showing two bearded men in traditional Muslim clothing discussing the legislation before concluding that the country can only progress if there is "peace and brotherhood".

The video, which was released by PM Narendra Modi's party on its Twitter handle, has garnered thousands of "likes", but also some ridicule.