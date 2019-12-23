Algeria's army chief General Ahmed Gaid Salah has died of a heart attack at age 79, state television reported on Monday.

"The deputy defence minister and chief of staff of the army died Monday morning of a heart attack," said the presidency in a statement Monday, read out by a presenter on state news channel Algeria 3.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune declared three days of national mourning and appointed land forces commander General Said Chengriha as interim military chief of staff.

Gaid Salah was seen as Algeria's de facto strongman following the April resignation of longtime president Abdelaziz Bouteflika in the face of massive protests against his bid for a fifth term.

The lifelong military man played a key role pushing through December 12 presidential elections for Bouteflika's replacement, defying a months-long protest movement that has demanded deep-rooted political reforms before any poll.

Algeria war veteran