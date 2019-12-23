Thousands of protesters blocked roads and bridges in southern Iraq on Monday, condemning Iranian influence and political leaders who have missed another deadline to agree on a new prime minister.

Anti-government demonstrators burned tyres in major cities across the south, forcing the closure of schools and government buildings, AFP news agency reported as political paralysis deepened in Baghdad.

Demonstrators announced civil disobedience campaigns in the southern cities of Diwaniyah, Nasiriyah, Hilla, Kut, and Amara, where schools and public buildings were closed on Monday.

"We are upping our actions because we oppose any candidate from the political class that has been robbing us since 2003," said Ali al Diwani, a young protester in Diwaniyah.

Deadlocked talks

Negotiations over a candidate to replace erstwhile premier Adil Abdul Mahdi, who quit in November in the face of protests against corruption and unemployment, remained stalemated as midnight on Sunday deadline expired.

While a pro-Iran camp has tried to impose a candidate, Iraqi President Barham Saleh has reportedly put up resistance.

On the street, protesters are mobilising anew after weeks of relative calm in a movement that has seen hundreds die in clashes with security forces.

For Iraqis protesting since October 1, the system installed by the United States after it led a coalition to overthrow dictator Saddam Hussein in 2003 has become dominated by Iran and is beyond reform.

An economic revival promised for 16 years never came, protesters say, while more than half of all oil revenues were siphoned off by crooked politicians and their cronies.

Political paralysis