Thousands of protesters poured into the streets of Baghdad and Iraq's southern provinces Sunday, rejecting a nominee for the post of prime minister who some say is too close to Iran.

The demonstrations comes ahead a Sunday midnight deadline for naming an interim prime minister. The deadline passed without any apparent solution in sight.

The protesters closed roads in southern provinces, including oil-rich Basra, saying they won't accept the nomination of the outgoing higher education minister, Qusay al Suhail.

Iraq's leaderless uprising has roiled the country since October 1, with at least 400 people killed in the violence.

Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets in Baghdad and the predominantly Shia south to decry corruption, poor services and a lack of jobs, while also calling for an end to the political system imposed after the 2003 US-led invasion.

Pressure from the demonstrations led Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi to resign late last month, after Iraq's most powerful religious authority, Grand Ayatollah Ali al Sistani, withdrew support for Mahdi's government.

On Friday, al Sistani, in his weekly sermon delivered by a representative, called for political blocs to form the government quickly. Iran-born al Sistani said that the new prime minister should be accepted by the public.

Iraq's constitution requires that the parliament's largest bloc name a candidate for the premiership within 15 days of accepting the prime minister's resignation.

That deadline expired last Thursday, but was extended until midnight Sunday.

The political deadlock has been worsened by a dispute over which bloc is actually the largest in parliament.

The numbers have continued to change since last year's elections, with an unknown number of lawmakers leaving some blocs and joining others.