Syria regime forces have seized dozens of towns and villages in northwest Syria from opposition and rebel forces following days of violent clashes, a war monitor said on Sunday, while Russian bombing killed nine civilians in the area, AFP news agency reported.

The fresh advances in Idlib province bring regime forces closer to capturing one of the largest urban centres in Syria's last major opposition bastion, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights [SOHR] said.

"This push is an attempt to get closer to Maaret al Numan," Observatory head Rami Abdul Rahman told AFP news agency.

Syrian opposition aircraft monitors said Russian warplanes struck the city of Maarat al Numan and the towns of Talmenes, Alteh and Aldier Alsharki, targeting civilians.

Residents of the southern Idlib town flooded out of the area, fearing further advances, an AFP correspondent there said.

Erdogan says wave of Syrians headed for Turkey

Also on Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said more than 80,000 Syrians are fleeing the violence in Idlib towards Turkey and warned that Europe will also feel the pressure of the "new migrant wave."

"Over 80 thousand brothers and sisters from Idlib have started to migrate towards the border of our country escaping the bombardment there. If the savagery towards the people of Idlib does not end, then this number will increase," he said.

"In that case, Turkey will not be able to carry this burden of migration alone. The pressure that we will face will also be felt by all European countries, mainly Greece."

Erdogan also said Turkey was doing everything possible with Russia for the bombardments in Idlib to stop. He said a Turkish delegation would go to Moscow to discuss developments in Syria on Monday, and that Turkey will determine what steps to take after those talks.

