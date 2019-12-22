Afghanistan's election commission said the president has won a second term, earning 50.64% in a preliminary vote count announced Sunday, but his opponents can still challenge the result.

Results for the Sept. 28 presidential polls have been repeatedly delayed amid accusations of misconduct and technical problems with counting ballots.

Ashraf Ghani's appears to have beaten out his main challenger Abdullah Abdullah, who serves as the country's chief executive in a fragile national unity government.

The election commission's announcement did not say when the final results will be presented.

It was not immediately clear if the results mean a second round of voting won't be needed. Afghanistan's election laws say that a runoff must take place if no candidate obtains over 50% in the results.

The preliminary results found Ghani won 923,868 votes, 50.64%, while Abdullah won 720,990 votes, according to the head of the Independent Election Commission, Hawa Alam Nuristani.

She did not give a specific percentage for Abdullah during the press conference in the capital, Kabul, but he appeared to have received 39,52%.

The preliminary vote count was originally set to be announced Oct. 17, and the final tally on Nov. 7.

Abdullah agreed earlier in December to allow a ballot recount in provinces where his supporters had stopped the process for over a month.