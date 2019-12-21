Five people suspected of burning down four mosques in Ethiopia's Amhara region were arrested on Saturday, a regional spokesman said, as rising inter-communal and ethnic violence threatens political reforms initiated by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

"Five people who are suspected of leading and organising the attacks have now been arrested," Getnet Yirsaw, the Amhara state spokesman, said in a Facebook post.

Yirsaw also said that a church in the town of Motta, 377 kilometres (234 miles) north of the capital Addis Ababa, had been targeted in an arson attack. It was unclear who was responsible for that attack.

The president of Amhara's regional Islamic council said the attack in Motta was unexpected and that businesses owned by Muslims had also been burnt and vandalised.