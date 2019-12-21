TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey's parliament ratifies security accord with Libya
Turkish lawmakers approve military deal signed with Libya's UN-recognised government last month, a pact that could pave the way for Ankara's military help to GNA government that faces warlord Khalifa Haftar's illegal militia outside the capital.
Turkey's parliament ratifies security accord with Libya
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with Libya's internationally recognised Prime Minister Fayez al Sarraj in Istanbul, Turkey on November 27, 2019. / Reuters
By Elis Gjevori
December 21, 2019

Turkish lawmakers on Saturday ratified a deal on military and security cooperation with the UN-backed government in Libya. 

Last Monday, the UN-recognised Libyan government or Government of National Accord [GNA] endorsed the agreement between Tripoli and Ankara which includes technical and logistical support to Tripoli as the GNA fights illegal militia loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar. 

It also offers intelligence support to both sides. 

GNA on Friday urged five "friendly countries" to implement military deals as it seeks to repel the forces of Haftar fighting to seize the capital Tripoli.

Mired in chaos since the NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed dictator Muammar Gaddafi eight years ago, the North African country has become split between bitterly opposed administrations in the east and west – each backed by outside powers.

Tripoli-based GNA head Fayez al Sarraj sent letters to the leaders of the United States, Britain, Italy, Algeria, and Turkey, urging them to "activate security cooperation deals", his office said in a statement. 

RECOMMENDED

The aim is to help the GNA "face aggression against the Libyan capital... by any armed group operating outside the legitimacy of the state, to preserve social peace and achieve stability in Libya," he said.

On Saturday, PM Fayez al Sarraj told TRT World'sAli Mustafa that "we have the right for all legitimate means to defend ourselves."

Stalemated fight

The United Arab Emirates and Egypt have assisted Haftar while both Turkey and Qatar support the GNA.

Haftar's April push to seize Tripoli from "terrorists" backing the GNA made early gains but has stalled on the edges of the capital in a bloody stalemate.

According to the latest UN figures on Friday, the fighting has left at least 284 civilians dead and 363 wounded since the April 4 start of the armed conflict that has forced more than 140,000 Libyans to flee their homes.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
EU eyes migration clampdown, tougher deportations and visa curbs
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year