Germany, EU slam US sanctions on Russia gas pipeline
Moscow, Berlin, and EU hit out at US decision to impose sanctions on companies working on Nord Stream 2 pipeline that will transport Russian natural gas to Europe.
Pipes are loaded onto a vessel in the northern port of Mukran on the island of Ruegen, Germany on February 28, 2018. / Reuters
By Elis Gjevori
December 21, 2019

Germany accused the US of interfering in its internal affairs on Saturday for imposing sanctions on companies working on a major project to supply Western Europe with Russian gas.

Moscow and the European Union also issued statements criticising the sanctions, a day after President Donald Trump signed off on asset freezes and visa restrictions on those involved in the Nord Stream 2 project.

The sanctions target contractors working to lay pipes for Nord Stream 2 – an $11-billion project expected to be completed in early 2020 – and another Russian gas project, TurkStream.

US lawmakers are seeking to stymie what they regard as an increasing reliance on Russian energy in Western Europe by targeting the project, which aims to double deliveries of Russian natural gas to Germany via a pipeline under the Baltic Sea.

Swiss contractor 'suspends' activities 

Swiss contractor Allseas said after the sanctions were imposed that it had "suspended its Nord Stream 2 pipelay activities".

Although US Congress overwhelmingly backed the sanctions, there was some criticism among lawmakers of a move that in effect punishes NATO allies such as Germany.

While an EU spokesman criticised "the imposition of sanctions against EU companies conducting legitimate business", the German government said Berlin rejected "these sorts of extra-territorial sanctions".

"They will hit German and European companies and constitute an interference in our internal affairs," said Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer.

'Soon they'll demand we stop breathing'

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused the US of pushing an ideology that hindered global trade, adding on her Facebook page: "Soon they will demand that we stop breathing."

Russian gas giant Gazprom is financing roughly half of the project, with the other half paid for by five European companies.

