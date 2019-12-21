Hong Kong police arrested an 18-year-old man after he fired a single shot with a pistol at officers late on Friday evening, in an incident police said they suspected was linked to anti-government protests that have convulsed the city.

Steve Li, a Senior Superintendent of the Police Organised Crime and Triad Bureau said early on Saturday that the man had been subdued by police after he’d fired a shot in the northern Tai Po district. No one was injured.

A search of a nearby flat revealed a cache of weaponry including a semi-automatic rifle and bullets. Li added that there were signs this case was linked to other recent seizures of firearms and explosive devices including on Hong Kong island.

“At the moment, all we know, our information shows he was hoping to use it during a protest and cause chaos and to hurt police officers,” Steve Li, a senior superintendent of the Police Organised Crime and Triad Bureau, told reporters on the scene.

A police spokeswoman said no charges had yet been formally laid.