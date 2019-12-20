Ever since former cricketer Imran Khan took office as prime minister in August last year, Pakistan’s foreign policy has been in disarray.

The diplomacy emanating from Islamabad has been reactionary, rather than anticipatory, suggesting that the Pakistani government is not listening to its diplomats. Had it done so, it would not have enthusiastically committed to the ongoing Kuala Lumpur summit on issues affecting the Muslim world, only to back out on the flimsiest of pretexts.

There is no other plausible explanation for Pakistan’s failure to anticipate Saudi Arabia’s opposition to the event. Surely, somebody in Khan’s diplomatic retinue must have raised the prospect at the UN General Assembly in September, when he joined hands with Turkey’s President Recip Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamed of Malaysia to launch an anti-Muslim sentiment initiative.

The Khan administration’s diplomatic ineptitude has echoed the populist messaging that swept it into power. Rather than strategic, it is driven by domestic political narratives which, inherently, are shallow and ill-informed.

At home, this has earned the government a reputation for embarrassing U-turns. By spilling over into the international arena, however, it has undermined Pakistan’s diplomatic credibility, even with its closest allies.

That was again exemplified by Khan’s address to the Global Refugee Forum, made within hours of his withdrawal from the Kuala Lumpur summit. Quite absurdly, he warned the international community that millions of Muslims would soon attempt to flee from India to Pakistan because of persecution by Narendra Modi’s Hindutva government.

This, too, echoes the domestic narrative spun by Pakistan’s government since New Delhi annexed Indian-administered Kashmir on August 5. The Khan administration claimed it did not know Modi would take such a provocative, brazen decision. That pathetic admission has since been swept under a carpet of rhetoric, aided by the international community’s dismay at India’s brutal repression in Kashmir.

Yet the question remains: how could Pakistan not have known that arch foe India was about to tip the scales of the Kashmir dispute, the very cornerstone of Islamabad’s foreign policy since the 1960s?

At best, the Pakistani state misread the situation. During the early phase of India’s general election in April, Khan even expressed hope that strongman Modi would be amenable to peace talks during a second term in office. However misplaced his optimism has since been proven, it is far more probable that Islamabad decided not to act, for fear of sparking war.