The economic and political system of today’s world has lost the ability to provide a fair and balanced world order, AK Party Deputy Chairman Numan Kurtulmus said on Friday.

“Current world order is not strong,” Kurtulmus said, at a panel during the Kuala Lumpur Summit he's attending along with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The summit began on Thursday in the Malaysian capital to deliberate upon issues the Muslim world is facing.

“Muslim countries must work on implementing justice, trust, respect, and equality in their societies,” Kurtulmus said, adding it was time for Muslims to rise again.

“That’s why we’ve formed the doctrine of ‘the world is bigger than five’,” he said.

Stating that there are differences among Muslim communities, Kurtulmus said that big amount of conflicts and economic difficulties are seen in Muslim countries, but these should not be excused to develop.