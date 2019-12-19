WORLD
2 MIN READ
Libya says ready to implement military deal with Ankara
Libya's UN-recognised Government of National Accord approved the implementation of a military deal with Turkey.
Libya says ready to implement military deal with Ankara
Soldiers salute Turkish Armed Forces' military vehicles including, tanks and armoured vehicles which are being deployed to Syrian border to support the units in Hatay, Turkey on October 10, 2019 / AA
Emre İrenEmre İren
December 19, 2019

Libya's internationally recognised government said on Thursday it has ratified a security and military cooperation deal it agreed with Turkey last month, opening the way for potential military help from Ankara as it fights a months-long offensive by warlord Khalifa Haftar and his militants.

The Government of National Accord (GNA) said in a statement that the memorandum of understanding has been ratified but did not give further details.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Ankara would improve cooperation with Libya by offering military support to the GNA and backing joint steps they have taken in the Mediterranean.

RECOMMENDED

It was not immediately clear what kind of military support Turkey might offer Libya or when.

The GNA, based in the capital Tripoli, has been fighting since April to push back an offensive by the eastern-based warlord Haftar and his militia.

On November 7, Ankara and Tripoli-based Libyan government reached two separate memorandums of understanding (MoU), one on military cooperation and the other one on maritime boundaries of countries in the Eastern Mediterranean.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December
EU eyes migration clampdown, tougher deportations and visa curbs
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage