Political differences between the American Congress and President Donald Trump have continued to pile up as the Democrat-controlled House impeached him on Thursday.

The latest political rift has emerged over the Palestinian conflict as the Congress passed a $1.3 trillion-valued spending bill, a part of which is designed to support the two-state solution — a Jewish and Palestinian state existing side by side in the Holy Land.

Earlier this month, the US Congress also passed a resolution, which stated that a two-state solution could bring the ultimate peace to the Palestinian conflict.

In recent years, Trump and his Israeli ally, hardliner Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, deliberately avoided referring to the two-state solution.

During a meeting with Netanyahu in February, Trump said: “I’m looking at two states and one state, and I like the one both parties like. I can live with either one."

He was expressing no direct choice for the two-state solution, which has been seen as the only way to address the Palestinian conflict by previous US administrations.

In May, Trump’s son-in-law, pro-Zionist Jared Kushner, who is charged with implementing a peace plan coined as the deal of the century, also expressly said that he prefers not to use the term for political reasons.

“If you say two state, it means one thing to the Israelis and one thing to the Palestinians, so we said let’s just not say it, let’s just work on the details of what it means,” Kushner said.

In March 2018, the Trump administration brought in legislation called the Taylor Force Act, asking the Palestinian Authority (PA) to withdraw support from the troubled families who have fallen prey to the grinding conflict, or face major aid cuts.

But this time around, the Congress’s new spending package offers a total of $150 million to Palestinians, helping to fund the Palestinian Authority’s security services, providing humanitarian aid to families.