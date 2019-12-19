Likud leadership candidate Gideon Sa’ar slammed his political opponent, the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for agreeing to a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, calling it an “illusion”.

“Throughout the world they say that a two-state solution remains the path to an agreement, I have to say to you, this is not a position that helps anyone. Two-states in an illusion,” Sa’ar, Netanyahu’s only challenger in Likud, said at the International Institute for Strategic Dialogue’s conference in Jerusalem on Sunday.

For Israel experts, Sa'ar's statement wasn't surprising as taking harsh political positions on the Israel-Palestine conflict has almost always helped Israeli politicians to score electoral victories.

"If you want to form a government in Israel you should criticise Palestinian State, if you want to be leader in Israel’s right wing you should call Palestinian State as threat, if you want to become leader at Israel’s right wing’s admiral: Likud, you must say that a Palestinian State can never exist," Selim Han Yeniacun, who has authored two books on Palestine-Israel conflict in Turkish, told TRT World.

Sa’ar is well known in Israel for his hawkish stance on the question of Palestinian rights and sovereignty. He vehemently opposed the 2005 decision to evacuate the Jewish settlements in Gaza, and often advocated for violent attacks against Palestinians.

Sa’ar also blamed Palestinians for jeopardising the two-state solution and “never being able to agree to a compromise, despite very generous offers”.