After eight months without a leader, Algeria inaugurated Abdelkader Tebboune as its new president on Thursday during a pomp-filled ceremony that pro-democracy protesters rejected as a charade. The protest movement debated a response to his offer of dialogue to end a months-long political crisis.

The Hirak movement has mobilised huge street protests since February demanding a full clear-out of a shadowy, long-entrenched ruling elite that it sees as corrupt and undemocratic, and the army’s withdrawal from politics.

Members of the African nation's governing elite, in turn, hope Tebboune's inauguration will allow gas-rich Algeria to turn the page on 10 months of protests that put their legitimacy to lead in doubt and stalled the economy.

Uniformed officers from the four branches of Algeria's powerful military saluted 74-year-old Tebboune as he arrived at the presidential palace in Algiers for his inauguration.

The new president was decorated with the national merit award as a military band played the Algerian anthem.

In his first presidential speech, Tebboune praised the protest movement that successfully pushed Algeria's president of two decades, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, from office in April. He thanked voters who he said put the country back on the “constitutional track”.