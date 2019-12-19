Australia set a record for its hottest day ever for a second straight day, with an average national maximum temperature of 41.9 degrees Celsius, a full degree higher than the previous mark, officials said Thursday.

The Bureau of Meteorology said the new nationally averaged maximum was reached Wednesday, topping the 40.9-degree mark reached on Tuesday, which beat the previous record of 40.3 degrees Celsius in January 2013.

As the heatwave continued, Thursday saw the highest December temperature ever reached in Australia when the West Australian town of Eucla hit 49.8 degrees Celsius.

The previous hottest December day was 49.5 degrees Celsius in Birdsville, Queensland in 1972.

The heatwave has exacerbated an unprecedented, drought-fueled series of bushfires ravaging large areas of Australia.

State of emergency

Australia's most populous state declared its second state of emergency in two months on Thursday as extreme heat and strong winds were expected to fan scores of uncontrolled bushfires.

Firefighters were given broad powers to control government resources, force evacuations, close roads and shut down utilities across New South Wales state, where 100 wildfires are burning.

With more than half of those fires burning uncontrolled and temperatures forecast to rise, officials warned residents to be on high alert over the next several days.

"The biggest concern over the next few days is the unpredictability, with extreme wind conditions, extremely hot temperatures," NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.