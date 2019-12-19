Dozens of dazed-looking drug addicts arrested on the streets of the Afghan capital Kabul, wait in the queue at a sprawling rehabilitation centre on the city’s outskirts.

The building houses Afghanistan’s largest addiction treatment facility, called Ibn Sina, and currently houses around 900 men.

The newcomers are ready to enrol on a 45-day mandatory detox programme to recover from a new kind of addiction, a first in what is already considered a leading narco-state: methamphetamine.

Almost unheard of in Afghanistan until a few years ago, meth's sudden appearance is another challenge for authorities in a country already suffering from a drug crisis involving opium and heroin addiction.

"Today, around 70 percent of patients here are addicted to meth," Abdul Jabar Jalili, Ibn Sina's chief physician and counsellor, said.

The physical impact of the drug, known locally as ‘shisha’, or glass, is visible: the sunken eyes and hollow cheeks of Afghan addicts in the queue mirror an image of meth addiction familiar to many in Western nations.

Data from 2015 shows Afghanistan had about three million drug addicts in total, a huge proportion of the country's estimated 37 million people.

Experts say the number has risen since 2015, and the proportion of addicts using meth could be as high as about 40 percent.

But just a few years ago, meth was practically non-existent in Afghanistan.

The first meth seizure was reported in southern Helmand province in 2008 - a meagre amount of a few grammes, according to Afghan counter-narcotic officials.

Fast forward to this year, in the first 10 months of 2019, and a massive 935 kilos had been seized, said Kabir Ibrahimkhail, a senior counter-narcotics officer.

"At the rate it is increasing, it will not be a surprise if it soon replaces opium in Afghanistan," the officer said.

That would be hugely significant in a country that grows roughly 90 percent of the world's illicit opium, and raises the question of whether Afghan meth could end up following the same international trafficking routes.

Afghanistan is the world's largest opium producer with growth of the narcotic covering 263,000 hectares of land in 2018. It was the second-largest recorded harvest, despite a devastating drought.