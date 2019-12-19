Global stock markets were mixed on Thursday after the US House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump and Japan's central bank kept ultra-low interest rates unchanged.

Paris opened higher, while Frankfurt, London and Shanghai were little changed and Tokyo retreated.

The House vote sends Trump's case to the Senate for trial. Republicans who control the Senate say they plan to acquit him.

Trump is accused of abusing his office by pressing the government of Ukraine to investigate a potential political rival ahead of next year's presidential election.

He also is accused of obstructing efforts by Congress to investigate that allegation.

The outcome will be “greater polarisation, and a rapid Senate dismissal of the charges made in the House, and then even greater polarization,” Rabobank said in a report.

In early trading, London's FTSE 100 was off 5 points at 7,535.20 and Frankfurt's DAX was up 8 points at 13,229.64. France's CAC 40 gained 0.1 percent to 5,966.35.

On Wall Street, futures for the benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were flat.

The S&P closed up Wednesday less than 0.1 percent while the Dow dropped 0.1 percent. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.1 percent to a record.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index closed at 3,017.07 and Tokyo's Nikkei 225 lost 0.3 percent to 23,864.85. Hong Kong's Hang Seng sank 0.3 percent to 27,800.49.

Seoul's Kospi was off 2 points at 2,195.56 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 lost 0.3 percent to 6,833.10.

India's Sensex rose 0.2 percent to 41.636.03 while New Zealand and Singapore also gained. Taiwan and Jakarta retreated.