The US Senate overwhelmingly passed a $738bn defence bill authorising several measures, including the creation of a space force. It was sent to the White House for President Donald Trump’s signature.

So what steps is the US taking to realise its new space force goals?

The new military branch in 70 years

With the new bill, the US will put more emphasis on space, with the creation of a ‘Space Force’, the sixth branch of the US Armed Forces. The new provisions won’t lead to a substantial restructuring of the military, unlike Trump’s initial plan. He previously said the US Air Force and the Space Force would be separate. But instead, the Space Force will be functioning under the already-existing US Air Force, which is in charge of national security in space.

This way, the establishment of the space force wouldn’t require a major change in its budget, as much of the space personnel working for the Air Force would be transferred to the Space Force, according to The Verge. With some senators objecting the bill due to concerns of overspending, the decision may be an effort to limit the budget.

However, the new force would also create a new title: chief of space operations (CSO), who would be responsible for reporting to Congress every 60 days about the new military branch’s implementation and establishment status for two years, Defence News says.

According to the website, the bill would also establish a position to work as a ‘senior space architect’, who will chair a space force acquisition council and then start serving as an executive.

Space war fighting would be overseen by an assistant secretary of defence for space policy.

Part of the Trump administration’s plan to strengthen space security

The passing of the new bill came as part of US efforts to reorganise the military’s space activity.