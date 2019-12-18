On September 19 2008, as a student at Jamia Millia Islamia, a public university in India's capital city New Delhi, I was compelled to think about my identity. Was it an Indian first or a Muslim? The police had barged into our neighbourhood Jamia Nagar, and killed two students from the university. Soon after the entire neighbourhood was demonised as a 'terrorist hub', making us all look like potential militants. The incident was imprinted in public memory as the ‘Batla House Encounter’, the authenticity of which remains challenged as many locals and independent human rights groups call it a "cold-blooded murder".

What remains unchanged ever since is that our neighbourhood carries prejudice and suspicion. We became social outcasts, the so-called ‘others’ who were pushed into ghettos.

The same ghetto happens to be next to Jamia Millia Islamia, an institution that has produced many great minds and famous Indian personalities such as Bollywood movie star Shahrukh Khan, and today it's teeming with young students who are at the forefront of a crucial agitation, which, for the first time, challenges the authority of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The protest is against a ‘draconian’ law called the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which gives non-Muslims in South Asia an opportunity to become Indian citizens, while excluding Muslims. The CAA becomes lethal for Indian Muslims once it's combined with another controversial measure called the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Once implemented, this dangerous mix will jeopardise the citizenship status of India's 200 million Muslims, and could go as far as robbing them of their voting and property rights.

Eleven years have passed since the fateful Batla House Encounter. The question of my identity that once haunted me has resurfaced in my mind, although in a different form. In 2008, I was compelled to think about whether I was an Indian or a Muslim first. It took me a while to separate the two. I am a Muslim first when it comes to the question of believing in the unseen. And I am an Indian first when it comes to upholding the country's secular constitution. Whoever complicates the two is the enemy of my country, I realised years after the two students were gunned down in my neighbourhood.

Now with the passing of the CAA in Indian parliament, a law ratified by the Supreme Court of India, I'm battling with one of the worst infringements of our time. It's no longer about how I feel. I'm being exposed to complete annihilation. It's clear that the questioning of my Indianness in 2008 was the first step to the erasure of my legal identity. With the CAA in place, the process of exclusion has begun. The tentacles are out to hunt every single one of us down.

The fear of CAA and NRC has brought tens of thousands of people out on the roads. While challenging the mighty security machinery of the Indian state, they are even ready to face bullets. They show unflinching determination to Gandhi-style non-violent civil disobedience. Five days into protests, three youths were shot dead and several hundred students injured, many are in a critical state, battling death. Yet, the youth refuse to give up. Much to the government's surprise, a large number of people from other faiths--Hindus, Sikhs, Christians and Buddhists--are opposing the law, extending solidarity to students protesting both in New Delhi and other parts of India.

Although India's Home Minister Amit Shah gave an assurance that Indian Muslims have "nothing to fear about", people are unwilling to take his words at face value. The Home Minister has been criticised for either "lying" or "misleading" the public on several issues in the past.

It's common knowledge in India that when Modi was Chief Minister of Gujarat state in 2002, he along with his Home Minister Amit Shah, who is now India's Home Minister, did not react in time to contain the fast-spreading riots in which about 10,000 people were slaughtered, mostly Muslims, and over 150,000 were displaced. Modi and Shah are widely believed to have had a hand in the carnage, many calling it a "state-sponsored massacre".