Iraq

Protests in Iraq resumed from October 1, taking a deadly turn shortly after demonstrators took to the streets over a lack of basic services and jobs and rising corruption. Security forces and unidentified men that many protesters accuse of being Iranian-backed militias are accused of killing more than 400 people, mostly protesters. The renewed agitation led Iraqi Prime Minister Adell Abdul Mahdi to resign -- a major success for Iraqis in the streets. However, the protests still continue despite the PM’s exit, as they demand both a full replacement of the government as well as a new impartial prime minister.

Algeria

In Algeria, the protests since February 2019 resulted with the resignation of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in April. But newly elected President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, a former prime minister, wasn’t welcomed by Algerian protesters either when he was declared the winner of the elections on December 13.

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets ahead of the elections and called for a boycott of the vote on December 12. Videos circulated on social media showed empty polling stations but the government says Tebboune received 58 per cent of the ballots cast. The protesters see the vote following Bouteflika’s resignation as a game played by the military, as the country’s strong military figure Ahmed Gaid Salah became the driving force pushing for the elections.

Lebanon

On October 17, mass protests began in Beirut as the government announced a tax on Whatsapp calls. Thousands of peaceful protesters managed to reverse the decision, forcing Prime Minister Saad Hariri to resign in late October. But they kept protesting with the demands of new economic reforms and an end to the corruption that they blame for the country’s long standing civic problems.

Lebanese protesters remained peaceful and cheerful, with songs they sang together, board games they played at the protest squares and even a DJ playing to thousands of them from a balcony. But that has changed after nearly two months. On December 14, the country’s president postponed the political consultations that were likely to re-appoint Hariri as Prime Minister.