Former Pakistani military leader Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death on Tuesday - an unprecedented decision in a country where members of the military are often considered immune from prosecution.

Here TRT World explains the significance of the landmark court decision, which was widely seen in the context of a standoff between the judiciary and the military over the rule of law in Pakistan.

What are the charges against Musharraf?

The case centres around Musharraf’s decision to suspend the constitution and impose emergency rule in 2007, according to his lawyer, Akhtar Shah.

The controversial move ultimately sparked protests against him, leading to his resignation in the face of impeachment proceedings.

A three-member bench of the special court, headed by Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth, delivered the verdict in the high treason case.

The court, in its short order, said that after analysing complaints, records, arguments and facts in the case for three months, it found Musharraf guilty of high treason in accordance with Article Six of the Pakistan constitution.

A 1973 law regarding the conviction of high treason stipulates either death or life imprisonment as punishment.

The trial was initiated by then-prime minister Nawaz Sharif, an old rival of the ex-army chief who was ousted by him in a bloodless coup in 1999.

Despite his claims that the case was politically motivated, former military chief Musharraf was charged for high treason regardless.

What is the significance?

The Pakistani judiciary has been increasingly assertive in its battle with the military in order to establish the rule of law.

The court’s decision marks the first time a former leader of the armed forces has been convicted of treason and sentenced to death in Pakistan.

As the armed forces have ruled the country for almost half of its 72-year history, it maintains strong influence and senior officers are often considered immune from prosecution.

Depending on how events transpire, the case could set a precedent for civilian-military relations in the future.

Who is Pervez Musharraf?

Born in India’s capital Delhi in 1943, Musharraf moved with his family to the newly formed state of Pakistan after independence from the British Empire and partition.