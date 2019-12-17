Northern Ireland, a politically turbulent region of the UK, has been eerily quiet since the 1998 Good Friday deal was signed between the British government, the Irish government and the region’s main Protestant and Catholic parties.

But London’s Brexit deadlock has put things in disarray as both sides of the conflict, Catholic separatist Irish Republicans and Protestan Irish unionists as well as loyalists to the British government are unsure about the status of the disputed region.

Violence has significantly increased in 2019, according to a November report prepared by the Independent Reporting Commission, with at least three people being killed and 81 others wounded by opposing Irish paramilitary groups.

“We have seen the commentary by many about the potential of Brexit to be the cause of a return of violence – including through an increase in paramilitary activity,” the report said.

The conflict in Northern Ireland began in the late 1960s because of the region’s sectarian divisions. While Catholic-majority Ireland won its independence in 1922 after a bloody war with Great Britain, its Protestant-majority in the north refused to secede from London, resulting in a political and military conflict between the two Irish communities.

Since 1960, sectarian clashes, which were known as the age of The Troubles, killed more than 3,500 people on both sides.

With the Good Friday deal, the sectarian clashes have significantly decreased. But Brexit worries both sides paradoxically.

Why is Brexit worrying for both sides?

If Brexit happens, there could be two possible political scenarios for Northern Ireland, where the conflict has partly eased thanks to Britain’s EU membership, enabling free trade and movement with open borders between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

The first scenario is about creating a visible border between two Irelands.

If pro-Brexit Prime Minister Boris Johnson goes for building a physical border between the two Irish political entities after the country’s divorce from the EU, it has a great potential to anger Irish Republicans, who want to merge with independent Ireland, viewing the move as a part of policy to divide Irish communities.

In October, a masked spokesperson for the New IRA, a dissident paramilitary Republican group, said that any British border installations could be a “legitimate target for [an] attack”.