Separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani has issued a 10-point resistance agenda for Kashmiris to help block the Indian government from changing the demographics of the disputed land.

In a statement released by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference on Wednesday, the ailing nonagenarian asked Kashmiris to ensure India's revocation of Article 370, which gave Jammu and Kashmir partial autonomy and special land rights, does not result in losing control of the Muslim-majority land.

The region has been in a partial lockdown since August 5, with little or no means of accessing the rest of the world.

"I have been cautioning you that India will not remain content with the occupation of Jammu and Kashmir alone. But, in addition to depriving us from our basic rights, it is hell-bent on taking away our faith, identity and culture as well," Geelani's missive, seen by TRT World, said.

The statement appears to serve both as a warning and guidance to Kashmiri people that their right to be Muslim is under threat.

Geelani's letter came amid massive protests against the Indian government's citizenship law, which favours non-Muslim minorities from neighbouring countries.

Geelani asked Kashmiris to avoid selling or renting property to people outside of the region.

He warned Kashmiris to resist attempts "to entice and allure people to sell their property ... in the name of business, education, medical institutes and development".

He said mosques, monasteries and seminaries will no longer be safe and urged pro‐India Kashmiri politicians to side by the people.

The region's top separatist leader also urged the importance of both the region's official language – Urdu.