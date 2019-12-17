TÜRKİYE
Israel ready to discuss building gas pipeline with Turkey - report
Reports by Israeli state radio alleges Turkey proposed that the gas pipeline run from Israeli reservoirs through Turkey into Europe.
Israeli gas platforms, which produce newly discovered Israeli natural gas, are seen in the Mediterranean sea, west of the port city of Ashdod in this February 25, 2013 file picture. / Reuters Archive
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
December 17, 2019

Israeli officials are open to talks with Ankara on its proposal to build a gas pipeline from Israel through Turkey to Europe if the Turks are serious, a correspondent for the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) said on Monday.

Journalist Amichai Stein added in his tweet that it would not be seen as an alternative to a pipeline that is planned to be built through Greece, the Greek Administration of Southern Cyprus and Italy.

Israeli Foreign Ministry officials have declined to comment on the issue.

Israel's official radio station claimed Sunday that Turkey said it is ready to negotiate with Tel Aviv on transferring Israeli natural gas to Europe.

State-run KAN radio alleged that Ankara has expressed a willingness to enter into negotiations with Tel Aviv on transferring Israeli gas supplies to the European continent through Turkish territory.

A reserve of roughly 800 billion cubic meters of natural gas is estimated to lie under the Leviathan and Tamar gas fields off Israel's coast, with around 2.2 trillion cubic meters of gas reserves awaiting discovery, according to Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz.

SOURCE:AA
