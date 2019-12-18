The first call came late one winter night. A journalist working for a university magazine in Miami, Florida, wanted to know about a mischievous computer programme that was driving students crazy.

“Hello, can I talk to Amjad or Basit Alvi?” she asked. Her American accent and the fact that Amjad, who took the call, was half asleep, made the conversation difficult.

“My [spoken] English is not really good,” says Amjad. It took him some time to realise she was talking about a code that he and his younger brother, Basit, had written a few months before on the Microsoft operating system.

“How the hell did she come across it?” he wondered.

That telephone conversation took place in 1986 when Amjad was 24 years old and still lived with his parents in Lahore, Pakistan.

It was an era before the internet came to be what we know it as today. Connections between computers were largely limited to scientists and a few research organisations in the United States, Europe and Japan.

Most IBM personal computers ran on MS-DOS and data was stored on 5.25-inch floppy disks, which could store 160 kilobyte of files. It was on one such disk that Amjad had copied the ‘Brain Virus’ or, the Pakistani Brain, which became the first viral computer infestation the world had seen.

Somehow a copy of that floppy found its way to the United States.

The self-replicating virus that automatically copied onto the disks spread like wildfire. Students came across it on disks in the universities of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Delaware and George Washington University.

It slowed systems at the Providence Journal-Bulletin newspaper and popped up in trading terminals in Hong Kong. Users found it on their personal computers in places as far as Australia.

Some estimates suggest that between 1986 and 1989, the Brain Virus hit more than 100,000 computers — 10,000 of them at Washington DC’s Georgetown University alone.

Everyone knew the name of the culprit because Amjad had put his address and phone number in between the code along with this message:

“WELCOME TO DUNGEON...Beware of this Virus...Contact Us for Vaccination”

Brain was a benign virus as it wasn’t written to erase data or damage hardware. However, within a few months it opened the floodgates for newer variants and copycats which applied the same logic as Amjad’s to infiltrate computers and cause widespread damage.

Viral computer infestations jumped tenfold from 3,000 in the first two months of 1988 to around 30,000 in its last two months, a US-based software trade organisation noted at the time.

“We were just showing off our skills to each other and trying to identify vulnerability in the DOS system. I didn’t think it would become so big,” says Amjad.

But big it became. In September 1988, the Alvi brothers were featured in a Time magazine cover story and tech historians still regard their virus as one of the most sophisticated of its time.

No history of computer viruses is complete without mention of the Pakistani Brain. It was the Brain that gave the idea to some programmers to write the first anti-virus software.

Among the people who were awed by the novelty of its code was a software engineer named John McAfee, the eccentric US millionaire and guru of the anti-virus industry. And he called the Alvi brothers geniuses.

“I read a story in San Jose Mercury News and I go ‘how the hell did they do that?’"

“Nobody had ever thought about using software to act like bacteria and viruses. That’s a genius idea,” he told TRT World in a recent Skype interview.

McAfee, who at the time was running a computer firm Interpath, studied Brain and wrote a programme to counter it.

“I posted it on my electronic bulletin board and two weeks later I had a million users.”

That’s how the famed McAfee, the first commercial antivirus software, was born.

But how did two Pakistanis from Lahore, famous for its food and hospitality, come up with the idea in the first place? How did a young man with no formal education in information technology and no mentor to guide him figure out a complex process to infiltrate computers undetected?

The boy who bunked school

When it’s time to have fun, most boys in Lahore head to their rooftops to fly kites. Others would go out to play Pakistan’s most popular sport, street-cricket. Amjad Alvi, however, stayed in his room and tinkered with electronic gadgets.

Born in 1962 in a middle-income family, Amjad was the second-youngest of Muhammad Farooq Alvi’s six children. Senior Alvi was a medical doctor who encouraged his kids from an early age to read books and magazines.

“My father wanted me to become a fighter pilot. When I was 10 years old he bought me two books. One was about airplanes and the other about electronic experiments. I just got into electronics,” Alvi explains.

He vividly recalls the first time he took details and sketches from a how-to book to put together a crystal radio.

“It needed a coil, a gang capacitor, a diode and a headphone. It didn’t need a battery. You just give it earth, attach a long antenna and it catches local transmission,” he told TRT World.

“Same thing prisoners of war made during WWII to know what was happening outside.”

From improvised radios, Amjad moved on to experimenting with walkie-talkies and music synthesisers that involved the use of transistors.

“OC-72. I still remember the transistor number. Finding the components was not always easy.”

Often after school he would scavenge through the narrow lanes of Lahore’s Hall Market where scores of stores sell parts ranging from capacitors to electric switches.

In the 1970s it was a struggle to find electronic parts and even more difficult to get a hold of the right instruction manuals. That’s where the Alvi siblings were lucky.

They had a library membership of the British Council, an initiative of the United Kingdom to impart education in mostly developing countries. That gave Amjad access to journals such as Wireless World and Practical Electronics.

“They didn’t allow you to take anything home from the library. I spent hours copying the descriptions and drawings.”

He often bunked school to come to the library. “That didn’t go down well with my parents once they found out. I was banned from visiting the library for a while.”

In his own words, Amjad was “always a third class student” and failed a calculus exam in college. The method he used to solve an integration problem didn’t go down well with his evaluator. It was not that he didn’t know the answer, he just did it in another way.

Students were supposed to attempt the question based on the standard course book. Amjad relied on a reference from an American book he had come across at the library.

Why else would he fail, he wondered. After all, he never forgot his fifth grade teacher at Saint Andrews school, Miss Benjamin, telling the class on their first day: “Mathematics is the mother of all sciences.”

If you knew that, if you knew the logic that goes into solving a problem, if you had learned about the flip flop in electronic circuitry on your own and you also had a computer, then the possibilities to make things were endless, he says.

“Do you see what I mean by that? With limited resources in Pakistan where it’s difficult to get hold of components, if you had a computer and a bit of imagination, you can do anything."