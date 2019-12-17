The UAE’s operation to lobby US lawmakers into sanctioning Turkey have been exposed, according to documents reviewed by Anadolu Agency.

Reporters from the news outlet confirmed that Abu Dhabi had hired the Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld lobbying group (known as Akin Gump).

In an email message sent to lawmakers, Akin Group employee, Charles Johnson, advocated for harsh sanctions against Ankara over its operation to free parts of Northern Syria from PKK-affiliated YPG terrorists.

Johnson wrote:

“I am reaching out on behalf of our client, the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates, to underscore the UAE's condemnation of Turkish aggression in Syria and support for sanctions measures against Turkey such as the House-passed 'Protect Against Conflict by Turkey Act’.

"I hope this information is helpful as you continue to monitor developments in Syria, and as the Senate considers potential sanctions measures."

According to Al Monitor, the UAE has hired dozens of lobbying groups to do its bidding on Capitol Hill.

The move is the latest in a long line of measures Abu Dhabi has taken against Turkish interests both within Turkey and across the Middle East, where Ankara has worked to ensure regional stability.

The operation against YPG terrorists was launched to prevent the group from establishing a safe haven from which to attack Turkish citizens. These fears materialised when the YPG launched shelling attacks on Turkish urban areas bordering Syria, killing a number of civilians.