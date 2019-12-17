A Libyan press freedom group said Tuesday the arrest of a journalist at a Tripoli airport over the weekend amounted to "forced disappearance", while the UN called for him to be released or put on trial.

Libyan national Rida Fhel el-Boum was arrested on Saturday at Mitiga airport after arriving from Tunis, according multiple sources told AFP.

"We still don't know what he is accused of... we are pursuing contacts to uncover information surrounding his illegal detention," said Mohamad al-Najem, head of the Libyan Centre for Freedom of the Press.

Boum's arrest amounts to a "forced disappearance", Najem said.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said the journalist was "arrested and detained... by a Tripoli-based armed group... after arriving from Tunis."