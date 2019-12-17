Turkey’s foreign minister said on Monday that there is an urgent need for expanding third-country solutions in order to have “more equitable burden share” of refugees.

"More equitable burden and responsibility sharing are key to help refugees and refugee-hosting countries. It will be the most important message out of the Global Refugee Forum. I believe," said Mevlut Cavusoglu said in Geneva, Switzerland.

His remarks came during a panel titled The Syrian Refugee Crisis – Delivering in Partnership.

The panel was held on the first day of the three-day Global Refugee Forum.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to address the forum on Tuesday.

"We have established new ways of working in partnerships with civil society and partners, and including the EU using its convening power to bring the international community together," Cavusoglu said.

He added: "We will organise an international conference together with Lebanon, Iraq, and Jordan, with the participation of other relevant actors, including the EU. And we will meet as foreign ministers tomorrow [Tuesday]."