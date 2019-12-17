Firefighters in Australia warned on Tuesday they would not be able to contain some of the 100 fires still ablaze in the country before conditions are expected to deteriorate later this week.

Temperatures across parts of the eastern state of New South Wales (NSW) are expected to top 40 degree Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) on Wednesday, just shy of a record high for Australia's most populous state.

With bushland tinder-box dry, authorities warned locals near existing blazes that fires could spread.

"People should be under no illusion, we won’t contain the fires by the time the weather deteriorates later this week," NSW Rural Fire Service deputy commissioner Rob Rogers told Australia's Channel 9.

"People need to brace themselves in those areas for what’s potentially to come."

Firefighters are battling more than 120 fires across NSW, including a 60 km (37.2 miles) firefront northwest of Sydney, one many of that have been burning since November.

The fires have killed six people, destroyed more than 680 homes and burned nearly 3 million acres (1.2 million hectares) of bushland.

While the bulk of the blazes have been concentrated across Australia's east coast, hot weather has ignited firefronts in other parts, stretching authorities to the limit.