WORLD
2 MIN READ
Zimbabwe vice president's wife charged with trying to murder him
Prosecutors say Marry Mubaiwa tried to unplug Chiwenga's life support tubes in a South African hospital in June.
Zimbabwe vice president's wife charged with trying to murder him
Wife of Former defence force commander General Constantino Chiwenga, Mary Chiwenga, (left) and Home Affairs minister Obert Mpofu listen as Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa delivers his closing presidential campaign at the National Sports Stadium during his final 'Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front' (Zanu PF) rally / Getty Images
By Melek Aktepe
December 16, 2019

The wife of Zimbabwean Vice President Constantino Chiwenga was charged with trying to kill her husband when she appeared in court on Monday.

Prosecutors say Marry Mubaiwa tried to unplug Chiwenga's life support tubes in a South African hospital in June.

She was initially arrested on Saturday by Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on charges of fraud, money laundering and breaching exchange control rules, and is accused of illegally transferring $900,000 to South Africa.

She denies all the accusations against her and her lawyer said she would seek bail at Zimbabwe's High Court. She was refused bail for the initial charges after prosecutors argued she would flee the country or interfere with witnesses.

The charges follow media reports that Mubaiwa and Chiwenga, who returned to Zimbabwe last month after four months in a Chinese hospital where he was later treated for a blocked oesophagus was set to divorce.

RECOMMENDED

Opposition politicians took to social media to accuse Chiwenga of using his position to influence a divorce settlement. Chiwenga could not be reached for comment.

Critics of ZACC say it is conflicted because the head judge, Loice Matanda-Moyo, who is married to Foreign Minister Sibusiso Moyo, a top ally of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and of Chiwenga.

The ZACC denies this and said it will prosecute all corruption cases without fear or favour.

Prosecutors also told the court that Mubaiwa was being investigated for misusing US dollar allowances meant for her husband's security details.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December
EU eyes migration clampdown, tougher deportations and visa curbs
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners