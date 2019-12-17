Black Musa still evokes the feelings of valour and defiance in present-day Turkey. For many military historians, Musa was a valiant soldier who over a century ago fought many battles against Western imperialism, defending the borders of the Ottoman Empire. He's particularly remembered for putting up a tough resistance against the Italian invasion of Tripoli in 1911.

During the battle of Tripoli, the Ottoman army, along with the volunteers from several parts of Africa and the Middle East, fought shoulder-to-shoulder to contain the Western invasion from both eastern and western fronts.

Tugrul Oguzhan Yilmaz, a fellow at the Association of Researchers in Africa, told TRT World that Black Musa played a crucial role in establishing the Western Thrace Turkish Republic, besides taking part in the reconquering of Edirne from Bulgarians.

Born on the island of Crete in the 1890s, Musa's parents were forced to migrate from Sudan to the Ottoman-ruled territory as the British army occupied their country in 1898. His grandfather moved to Cairo and when Musa lost his father when he was a young child, he moved to Cairo to live with his grandfather. He received his formal education in the Egyptian city and was raised in a Turkish neighbourhood. He learned Turkish at a very young age.

During the battle of Tripoli, Musa met Major Enver Pasha and Kuscubasi Esref Bey. The two men played a major role in shaping Musa's career. They also rose through the ranks of Teskilat-i-Mahsusa, the Ottoman intelligence agency and Musa became Esref Bey's adopted son.

As the empire faced another military threat from the Balkans, Musa was ordered to leave Tripoli and return to Istanbul. Led by Bey, he participated in the Balkan War.

After the war, he became a personal bodyguard for the now Chief Commander Enver Pasha and joined the empire's intelligence service Teskilat-i-Mahsusa.

As a member of the intelligence agency, he carried out many undercover operations against the British forces. Under Esref Bey's command, he also took part in the Canal Campaign and worked on cultivating support from several Arab tribes. During this time, he met with Mehmet Akif Ersoy, a poet and the author of Turkish national anthem. Ersoy described Musa as a well behaved and moral man.