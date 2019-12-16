TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey's Foreign Affairs Committee approves military deal with Libya
Turkish parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee approves the agreement between Turkey and Libya on military cooperation
Turkey's Foreign Affairs Committee approves military deal with Libya
Turkish drilling vessel Yavuz is escorted by Turkish Navy frigate TCG Gemlik (F-492) in the eastern Mediterranean Sea off Cyprus, August 6, 2019 / Reuters
By Melek Aktepe
December 16, 2019

The Foreign Affairs Committee of Turkey's parliament approved a recent agreement between Turkey and Libya on military cooperation on Monday.  

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Turkey's special envoy to Libya Emrullah Isler said the pact called a halt to those who try to ignore Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean.  

"With this move, Turkey took the board in the eastern Mediterranean. Turkey showed that it was a playmaker in the region," Isler noted.  

He added, "This is a step we have taken against those who were unfair to Turkey".  

The agreement will become law after being ratified by the full parliament.  

RECOMMENDED

Seeking to "provide a foundation for relations and develop cooperation" between Turkey and Libya's UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), the pact includes increased cooperation in the exchange of personnel, materials, equipment, consultancy, and experience between the two sides. 

It also offers Turkish support for the establishment of a quick reaction force for the police and military in Libya, as well as enhanced cooperation on intelligence and the defence industry, among others. 

On November 7, Ankara and the Tripoli-based Libyan government reached two separate memorandums of understanding (MoU), one on military cooperation and the other on maritime boundaries of countries in the Eastern Mediterranean. 

The maritime pact asserted Turkey's rights in the Eastern Mediterranean in the face of unilateral drilling by the Greek Cypriot administration, clarifying that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) also has rights to the resources in the area. It went into effect on December 8.  

Following the military cooperation deal, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently said Ankara might consider sending troops to Libya if the Libyan government made a request.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December
EU eyes migration clampdown, tougher deportations and visa curbs
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners