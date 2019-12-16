The Foreign Affairs Committee of Turkey's parliament approved a recent agreement between Turkey and Libya on military cooperation on Monday.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Turkey's special envoy to Libya Emrullah Isler said the pact called a halt to those who try to ignore Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean.

"With this move, Turkey took the board in the eastern Mediterranean. Turkey showed that it was a playmaker in the region," Isler noted.

He added, "This is a step we have taken against those who were unfair to Turkey".

The agreement will become law after being ratified by the full parliament.