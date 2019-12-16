Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Geneva to co-chair the first Global Refugee Forum on Monday.

The Global Refugee Forum, hosted by the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), serves as the main platform where state officials monitor the UN’s 2018 Global Compact on Refugees initiative.

Erdogan is also expected to attend the opening ceremony of a photo and art exhibit entitled “Life continues, Art continues” spotlighting works by Syrian artists living in Turkey.