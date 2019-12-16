WORLD
Erdogan in Switzerland to co-chair Global Refugee Forum
The Global Refugee Forum, hosted by the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), serves as the main platform where state officials monitor the UN’s 2018 Global Compact on Refugees initiative.
President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan greets Turkish citizens following his arrival in Geneva to attend 1st Global Refugee Forum in Switzerland on December 16, 2019 / AA
By Melek Aktepe
December 16, 2019

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Geneva to co-chair the first Global Refugee Forum on Monday.

Erdogan is also expected to attend the opening ceremony of a photo and art exhibit entitled “Life continues, Art continues” spotlighting works by Syrian artists living in Turkey.

Turkey hosts some 3.6 million Syrian refugees, more than any other country in the world.

Erdogan is accompanied by a delegation of top Turkish officials including Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Finance and Treasury Minister Berat Albayrak, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank, Family, Labor and Social Services Minister Zehra Zumrut Selcuk, AK Party acting Chair Numan Kurtulmus, and AK Party Deputy Chair Cevdet Yilmaz.

SOURCE:AA
