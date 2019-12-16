A package of US sanctions targeting Saudi officials over human rights abuses appears to have been stripped of several punitive measures, according to unnamed members of congress speaking to a US media outlet.

According to CNN, after pressure from Republican lawmakers, sanctions including visa restrictions and the limitation of arms sales were removed from a final bill targeting Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia has lost considerable support within the US after the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in October 2018 and the ongoing war in Yemen, which has led to the death of upwards of 100,000 people.

The pulled sanctions would have punished those directly responsible for the killing of Khashoggi. US President Donald Trump had reportedly ordered Republican politicians to push for a softening of measures.

The measures that did go through included a requirement for the CIA to provide a list of people responsible for the murder of Khashoggi within 30 days of the bill being signed.