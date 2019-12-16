If someone wrote this title in the 90s, it would have seemed stranger than fiction. Who could have imagined in their wildest dreams that a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Aung San Suu Kyi would be on trial for genocide in the International Court of Justice (ICJ)?

What's even more bizarre is that she would be defending the same deep state that kept her under house arrest for over fifteen years. Legal experts widely believe that her politicking by presenting herself to the court, which is quite unusual in the ICJ’s history, will not be well received by the judges.

Judging by the global reactions so far, it is not far-fetched to say that not only was this a weak PR move by Suu Kyi, but she is fast losing whatever moral legitimacy she had left.

But why is Suu Kyi on trial? In the fall of 2017, the Myanmarese junta committed what has been termed as a textbook case of ethnic cleansing by the UN’s top human rights body and other human rights organisations, against Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine state.

Rohingya women, children and men were killed, tortured, expelled. Rape was weaponised, and women later gave birth to children of war in refugee camps inside neighbouring Bangladesh.

About a million Rohingya fled as refugees to Bangladesh and are practically living in squalor in fenced-in ghettos.

In their over the top efforts to establish – to a limited number of journalists allowed inside Rakhine – that no massacre happened, the Myanmar government seemed to believe their propaganda and mistakenly thought there were no traces left for reporters to see.

However, Satellite images revealed by Human Rights Watch show that entire Rohingya villages were burnt to the ground overnight. By defending the genocidal regime repeatedly, Suu Kyi has proven to be the poster girl for the Myanmar junta.

Suu Kyi has repeatedly denied that any genocide took place against the Rohingya. Even during her ongoing trial in the ICJ, she failed to utter the word Rohingya, to stay in line with the Myanmar junta’s position not to utter the 'R' word.