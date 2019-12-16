The death toll from the powerful quake that hit the southern Philippines climbed to five on Monday as rescuers used heavy equipment and their bare hands to hunt for survivors in a collapsed building.

Sunday's tremor cracked schools, toppled homes and injured dozens but largely spared big cities on the island of Mindanao, which is still recovering from a string of deadly quakes in October.

Searchers pulled more bodies of victims from a collapsed market building in the town of Padada as they hunted for possible survivors trapped under the debris.

A child died after being hit by a collapsed wall in her house and a woman in her 70s died from a heart attack during the quake, officials said.

'Ring of Fire'

"We could not yet determine ... exactly how many are still trapped," fire official Fred Trajeras told reporters, referring to the market building.