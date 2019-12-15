TÜRKİYE
Turkish lawmakers to ratify Libya military coop deal
Ankara and the Tripoli-based Libyan government on November 7 reached two separate memorandums of understanding, one on military cooperation and the other one on maritime boundaries of countries in the Eastern Mediterranean.
This December 14, 2019 photo shows the Turkish General Assembly where the pact between Ankara, UN-recognised Tripoli government came to be ratified. / AA
December 15, 2019

A recent agreement between Turkey and Libya on military cooperation came to the Turkish parliament to be ratified on Saturday.

Seeking to "provide a ground for relations and develop cooperation" between Turkey and Libya's UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), the agreement includes increased cooperation in the exchange of personnel, materials, equipment, consultancy and experience between the two sides.

It also offers Turkish support for the establishment of a Quick Reaction Force for police and military in Libya, as well as enhanced cooperation on intelligence and defence industry, among others.

On November 7, Ankara and Tripoli-based Libyan government reached two separate memorandums of understanding (MoU), one on military cooperation and the other one on maritime boundaries of countries in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The earlier memorandum on maritime boundaries asserted Turkey's rights in the Eastern Mediterranean in the face of unilateral drilling by the Greek Cypriot administration, clarifying that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) also has rights to the resources in the area. It went into effect on December 8.

Following the military cooperation deal, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently said Ankara might consider sending troops to Libya if the Libyan government made such a demand.

