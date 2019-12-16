The Trump administration will announce as early as this week plans to withdraw around 4,000 troops from Afghanistan, US media reported.

Talks between the United States and the Taliban resumed a week ago as the parties sought a path to reduce violence or even reach a ceasefire.

They were paused by Washington on Thursday, however, after an attack by the militant group near a key US airbase north of Kabul that left two civilians dead and dozens injured.

Approximately 13,000 US troops are currently in Afghanistan, though the number fluctuates according to rotations.

NBC on Saturday cited three current and former US officials as saying the Trump administration intends to announce a drawdown of 4,000 troops from Afghanistan.

Two of those sources said some of the troops would be redeploying early, while others would not be replaced when they end their missions.

The number is in line with figures long floated by the White House.

'Timing remains in flux'

President Donald Trump said last month that he planned to reduce the overall troop presence to 8,600, with further reductions possible.