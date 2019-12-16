WORLD
2 MIN READ
Rebel attacks kill at least 43 in eastern DRC
The Congolese rights group said that rebels from the Allied Democratic Forces had killed at least 43 people since Friday in and around Beni, the epicentre of the ongoing Ebola epidemic.
Rebel attacks kill at least 43 in eastern DRC
Smoke from the United Nations compound rises in Beni, Democratic Republic of Congo, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. / AP
By Melek Aktepe
December 16, 2019

A human rights group says at least 11 people are dead in the latest of a series of rebel attacks in eastern Congo after dozens were killed over the weekend in similar assaults.

The Congolese rights group, known by its French acronym CEPADHO, said Monday that rebels from the Allied Democratic Forces had killed at least 43 people since Friday in and around Beni, the epicentre of the ongoing Ebola epidemic.

The latest attacks were expected to further set back health workers' efforts to reach areas affected by the Ebola outbreak.

RECOMMENDED

The rights group said the attack late Sunday took place in Kamango in the Beni region, where the rebels went door-to-door shooting their victims.

The violence comes as the Congolese military steps up its offensive in the Beni region against the rebels. The Allied Democratic Forces originated in Uganda and have moved into eastern Congo, where they oppose the government. Growing insecurity in eastern Congo has prompted demonstrations against local authorities.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system