Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Friday New Zealand will return to White Island "as soon as possible" to retrieve two bodies still to be recovered after a deadly volcano eruption.

A New Zealand military team earlier recovered six bodies on Friday from the volcanic island that fatally erupted earlier this week in a high risk operation watched by dozens of grieving family members waiting on the mainland.

Scientists have warned that gases on the island are so toxic and corrosive that a single inhalation could be fatal.

Equipment constraints

Payne said the military team was unable to retrieve the other two because of equipment constraints, but the team will return as soon as they can.