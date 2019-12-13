The US Senate’s latest adoption of a non-binding resolution recognising the 1915 Armenian events as a ‘genocide’ on Thursday angered Turkey, placing another wedge between the two NATO allies.

After its passing, Ankara summoned the US ambassador to Turkey to account for why and how it had happened.

“This resolution will disrupt the efforts to improve Turkish-US relations,” said a statement from Turkish foreign ministry on Thursday, after the resolution passed in the Senate unanimously. Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called it a “political show."

In a November meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the US President Donald Trump at the White House, both leaders appeared to make inroads in addressing longstanding issues, including Turkey’s Syria operation against the YPG, a terrorist group for Turkey and an ally to the US, and Ankara’s procurement of Russian S-400s to strengthen its air defence system. Both issues have been contentious for years now.

YPG is the Syrian wing of the PKK terror organisation. Turkey, the US and the EU all recognize PKK as a terror outfit.

Previously, hawkish senators such as Lindsey Graham blocked the resolution to prevent a break-up of ties between the allies.

But after several failed attempts, the resolution passed this week.

"History will note these resolutions as irresponsible and irrational actions by some members of the US Congress against Turkey," wrote Fahrettin Altun, Turkey's Communications Director, on Twitter.

“They will go down in history as the responsible party for causing a long-lasting damage between the two nations,” Altun added, indicating that a split between the two allies is moving to an unprecedented level.

“Adoption of this resolution today in my view is unnecessary . . . and might very well undermine that diplomatic effort at a key time,” said Kevin Cramer, a Republican senator, who blocked the resolution’s passing in one of the previous attempts.

There have already been alarming signs.

This week has also seen the Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s passing of a package of sanctions against Ankara on the grounds that Turkey waged a Syria operation and bought S-400s despite President Erdogan developing a common understanding with Trump on both issues.

The Turkish defence ministry described the move as "a new manifestation of disrespect for our sovereign decisions regarding our national security," warning the US Congress: "These initiatives do not have any function other than to harm Turkish-US relations."