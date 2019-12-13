“We will get Brexit done on time by the 31st of January, no ifs, no buts, no maybes,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told cheering supporters on Friday.

Johnson’s Conservative Party won a landslide victory that will allow him to clear the way for Britain to leave the European Union within weeks after three years of political paralysis.

“The people of this country have given us tonight a huge great stonking mandate,” he said at Conservative Party headquarters.

“They’ve given us this mandate of course because they want us to do one thing, which you all know, they want us to get Brexit done.”

The Brexit divorce marks Britain’s biggest political and economic gamble since World War II, changing the direction of the world’s fifth-largest economy away from the vast trading bloc.

But the Conservatives’ clear win is the death knell for opponents of Brexit, who tried to employ complex legislative manoeuvres to take the move off the table, but could not transform massive anti-Brexit sentiment into a concrete political strategy.

As all the results were announced for the 650-seat parliament, Johnson’s Conservative Party won 362 seats, its biggest election win since Margaret Thatcher’s 1987 triumph.

By contrast, the opposition Labour Party won just 203 seats, the party’s worst showing since 1935, forcing its leader Jeremy Corbyn to announce his departure.

For Johnson, his election victory came through his Brexit-focused campaign “Get Brexit Done”, which promised to end the deadlock.

His strategy clearly held appeal for British voters. The Conservatives won large numbers of seats even in working-class heartlands, traditional strongholds of the Labour Party.