A court in Sudan convicted former President Omar Bashir of money laundering and corruption on Saturday, sentencing him to two years in prison.

That's the first verdict in a series of legal proceedings against Bashir, who is also wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of war crimes and genocide linked to the Darfur conflict in the 2000s.

The verdict came a year after Sudanese protesters first began their revolt against Bashir's three-decade authoritarian rule. During that time, Sudan landed on the US list for sponsoring terrorism, and the economy has been battered by years of mismanagement and American sanctions.

Before the verdict was read, supporters of al-Bashir briefly disrupted the proceedings and were pushed out of the courtroom by security forces.

Bashir, 75, has been in custody since April, when Sudan's military stepped in and removed him from power after months of nationwide protests.

The uprising eventually forced the military into a power-sharing agreement with civilians.