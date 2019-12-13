Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday won a parliamentary majority, according to Sky News and BBC television, after a snap election called over Brexit.

Results showed the Tories had won 326 of the 650 seats in the lower House of Commons, meaning they could not be beaten. Exit polls from Thursday's vote indicated they could win 368 seats.

Johnson said the British people had given his Conservative government a "powerful new mandate" to deliver Brexit and unite the country.

"At this stage it does look as though this one-nation Conservative government has been given a powerful new mandate, to get Brexit done and not just to get Brexit done but to unite this country and to take it forward," Johnson said after winning his seat of Uxbridge.

"I think this will turn out to be a historic election that gives us now, in this new government, the chance to respect the democratic will of the British people, to change this country for the better and to unleash the potential of the entire people of this country."

Corbyn says won't lead Labour at next election

Jeremy Corbyn on Friday said he would not lead Britain's main opposition Labour party at the next general election, after predictions of a crushing defeat at nationwide polls.

"I will not lead the party in any future general election campaign," the veteran socialist, 70, said after winning his north London seat for the 10th time.

Pound jumps two percent

The pound jumped by about two percent against the dollar on the projected results of what all sides had painted as the most momentous election in Britain in a generation.

Johnson had campaigned relentlessly on the promise to "Get Brexit Done", vowing to end years of political turmoil over Britain's future that has weighed on the economy and sharply divided the nation.

With a large majority of MPs, he will be able to get the divorce deal he struck with Brussels through parliament in time to meet the next Brexit deadline of January 31.

Ratifying the Brexit deal would formalise the end of almost five decades of EU-UK integration, although both sides still need to thrash out a new trade and security agreement.

EU leaders meeting in Brussels for a summit were watching the result closely, where France's European affairs minister, Amelie de Montchalin, was first to welcome the result.

"If the exit poll results are confirmed it should allow for a clear majority, something that has been missing in the United Kingdom for several years," she said.

TRT World's Sarah Morice has more.

'Greatest democracy'

Britons had braved winter storms and howling winds as they lined up to cast ballots in Britain's third election in nearly five years.

Johnson's victory, if confirmed by official results, would be the best result for the Conservatives since 1987, when Margaret Thatcher was in Downing Street.

He tweeted his thanks to everyone who voted and supported his party, adding: "We live in the greatest democracy in the world."