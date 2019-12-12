Although they have managed to resist various climatic shocks and adapted to different lifestyles, their resilience is being put to test year-in and year-out.

“Our resilience has a limit and without external support we would not be able to cope anymore,” says Haji. “Unfortunately, local authorities in Garissa Country have not done enough to support us, just like NGOs, they come and fill up their notebooks and never come back.”

As global warming increased the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events; from the massive flooding of 1997 El Nino to the devastating 2011 famine that affected millions of people in Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia, the lifestyles of many pastoralists in northern Kenya, like Hassan, have been changed forever.

However, switching to the new way of life was not easy. With no previous experience in farming and a lack of resources, they grappled to venture into the practice.

“It was a real struggle, we never imagined living in the town, let alone doing farming for livelihood but we did not have any other options,” says Hassan.

Her first contacts were traditional farmers in Garissa County who welcomed her to the industry and shared knowledge of the irrigation-based farming. They also helped her join self-help groups and associations.

Hassan is now in a 50-member group, most of whom former pastoralists. They contribute money towards fuel for a generator that pumps water into the farm and for other maintenance services. She grows tomatoes, pepper, limes, guava, mangoes and sundry other crops.

It was a blessing - at least in the first few years - with a viable market she was able to sell the produce to retailers and wholesale agents who in turn transported them to other parts of the region. This meant her children could go to school, pay for their fees and easily adapt to life in the town.

For some, the transition was not as straightforward, they started off practising agro-pastoralism, a form of mixed farming that involves the growing of crops and keeping of livestock.

Fifty-two year old Abey Abdille had tried to balance the two in the hope of fully returning to his livestock business but due to the unpredictability of weather patterns he was forced to abandon his nomadic life for good. “We always had hope that the droughts would end and we would recover but we gave up now,” he says. “What we have seen was extreme heat and continuous drought across the whole region.”

Abdille appears mystified by the dramatic change in the weather and irregular rainfall he has witnessed in the region. He has no knowledge of how global warming might have been responsible for the strange phenomenon he has been experiencing.

He had about a 100 camels but the 1997-98 El Nino killed most of them, he managed to recover temporarily in the years that followed but the impact of successive droughts and famine weakened his coping mechanism until he finally switched to farming.

“Previously if it did not rain in Garissa, we would go to Wajir or even as far as the border with Ethiopia and Somalia,” he says. “But that is no longer the case, every where has become dry now.”

The Greater Horn of Africa region, despite producing negligible amounts of global greenhouse gas emissions, bear the burden of climate change and are least prepared to cope with its effects.

Kenya is among 20 countries worldwide that are most vulnerable to climate change, they lobby together to get funds and share best practices in mitigation and adaptation to climate change.

But as leaders make alliances to solicit for funds and develop policies to tackle the growing threat of climate change, it is too late too little for people like Haji whose livelihoods have already being destroyed.

“There is no going back to livestock because we basically have none left and farming is becoming unfavorable, we don’t know what to do,” says Haji.